किडनी बेचने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करता था दिल्ली के बड़े अस्पताल का डॉक्टर दीपक, ऐसे बिछाता था जाल

{"_id":"5cfcc120bdec220788128efd","slug":"psri-hospital-ceo-in-kanpur-police-custody-for-kidney-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915,\u00a0\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर पुलिस के साथ डॉक्टर दीपक
{"_id":"5cfcc120bdec220788128efd","slug":"psri-hospital-ceo-in-kanpur-police-custody-for-kidney-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915,\u00a0\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली के एक बड़े अस्पताल का डॉक्टर दीपक
{"_id":"5cfcc120bdec220788128efd","slug":"psri-hospital-ceo-in-kanpur-police-custody-for-kidney-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915,\u00a0\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूछताछ के दौरान डॉक्टर दीपक ने किए कई चौकाने वाले खुलासे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfcc120bdec220788128efd","slug":"psri-hospital-ceo-in-kanpur-police-custody-for-kidney-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915,\u00a0\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला