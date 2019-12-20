फर्रुखाबाद में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम पर यूं भड़का बवाल, पुलिस पर छतों से हुआ पथराव, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dfccf0e8ebc3e87c80fa7e6","slug":"protest-of-citizenship-act-in-farrukhabad-stone-pelting-on-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0936\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रूखाबाद में पुलिस से भिड़े उपद्रवी
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस पर पथराव करते उपद्रवी
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस पर पथराव, बाइकें तोड़ीं
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोले
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस को चलानी पड़ी लाठियां
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस को चलाने पड़ी लाठियां
- फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस को चलानी पड़ी लाठियां
- फोटो : amarujala