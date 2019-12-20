शहर चुनें

38 साल पहले बैंडिट क्वीन ने 20 ठाकुरों को उतारा था मौत के घाट, आई फैसले की घड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 02:06 PM IST
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी
देशभर में चर्चित रहे कानपुर देहात के बेहमई कांड की सुनवाई 38 साल बाद पूरी हो गई है। कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित कर लिया है। छह जनवरी को कोर्ट अपना फैसला सुना सकती है। 38 साल पहले बेहमई गांव में दस्यु सुंदरी फूलन देवी और गिरोह ने कतार में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों की गोली मारकर सामूहिक हत्या कर दी थी। मुकदमे की सुनवाई के दौरान फूलन समेत 15 आरोपियों की मौत हो चुकी है।

 
phoolan devi behmai kand dacoit crime news up news court news
फूलन देवी
phoolan devi
phoolan devi - फोटो : social media
बेहमई कांड फाइल फोटो
बेहमई कांड फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंडिट क्वीन फूलन देवी
बैंडिट क्वीन फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
