प्रियंका को गंगा पार करने में लग गए 20 साल, जाते-जाते जीत लिया ये सियासी खिताब

{"_id":"5ca9a2edbdec2213e9292811","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-in-fatehpur-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0917\u090f 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947-\u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940\u00a0\u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं से संवाद करतीं प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन सभा को संबोधित करतीं प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में सभा के दौरान प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने प्रियंका गांधी का किया स्वागत