{"_id":"5c8e4f50bdec22764d26e574","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-for-congress-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u092d\u0947\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : self
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
- फोटो : PTI
महिलाओं से हाथ मिलातीं प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ कई बड़े नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला