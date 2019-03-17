शहर चुनें

लाेकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस के लिए संजीवनी हैं प्रियंका गांधी, भेद सकती हैं सपा-बसपा, भाजपा का गढ़

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 07:17 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी
1 of 6
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : self
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 जितना कांग्रेस के लिए खास है उतना ही भाजपा, सपा और बसपा के लिए भी है। इस लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले ही उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में प्रियंका गांधी की एंट्री हो गई थी। प्रियंका गांधी की राजनीति में एंट्री यूपी ही नहीं पूरे देश में कांग्रेस के लिए संजीवनी बन सकती है। आजादी के बाद से कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा फतेहपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र उससे काफी दूर हो चला है।

 
क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?

प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : self
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा - फोटो : PTI
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी
महिलाओं से हाथ मिलातीं प्रियंका गांधी
महिलाओं से हाथ मिलातीं प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ कई बड़े नेता
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ कई बड़े नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी
