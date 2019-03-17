शहर चुनें

कौन हैं 'श्यामाचरण गुप्त' जिन्होंने लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले भाजपा को झटका दे थामा सपा का दामन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 05:22 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी
1 of 10
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिकट कटने पर सपा से नाता तोड़ने वाले श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने टिकट मिलने पर फिर सपा का दामन थाम लिया है। पिछले चुनाव में सपा से टिकट न मिलने पर वह भाजपा में शामिल हो गए और वहां से टिकट लेकर प्रयागराज के सांसद बन गए। गठबंधन में मिली बांदा-चित्रकूट संसदीय सीट पर उन्हें टिकट मिलने से अन्य दावेदार हाथ मलते रह गए। श्यामाचरण इसके पूर्व भी बांदा से सपा के सांसद रह चुके हैं। 

 
