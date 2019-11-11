शहर चुनें

यूपी: दिन में तेज धूप ने घटाया प्रदूषण, मौसम को लेकर विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 06:00 PM IST
तेज धूप से घटा प्रदूषण
तेज धूप से घटा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में सोमवार सुबहर धुंध के बाद दिनभर चटख धूप निकलने से प्रदूषण में काफी कमी आई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार तेज धूप निकलने से प्रदूषण की मात्रा में कमी आती है। नमी होने पर धूल-धुएं के कण इकट्ठा होकर परत बना लेते हैं जिससे प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है।
