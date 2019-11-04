‘स्मॉग’ की मोटी चादर में लिपटा यूपी का ये शहर, सुबह से शाम तक धुंध का अंधेरा, एक्यूआई 300 पार

{"_id":"5dc01bc98ebc3e016a183dd8","slug":"pollution-of-the-kanpur-city-increased-aqi-cross-300","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0949\u0917\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0906\u0908 300 \u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में एक्यूआई 300 पार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
