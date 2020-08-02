शहर चुनें
political history of kamla rani varun, who died due to coronavirus

पार्षद से सांसद, विधायक और कैबिनेट मंत्री तक का सफर तय करने वाली कमला रानी वरुण की कोरोना से मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 11:11 AM IST
कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन
कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन - फोटो : amar ujala

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण उत्तर प्रदेश कैबिनेट मंत्री और कानपुर के घाटमपुर से विधायक कमला रानी वरुण की मौत हो गई। 18 जुलाई को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्हें लखनऊ पीजीआई में भर्ती कराया गया था। जानिए कमला रानी वरुण का राजनीतिक सफर...
 

up news news in up hindi news kamla rani varun

कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन
कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना काल में काफी एक्टिव रहीं कमला रानी
कोरोना काल में काफी एक्टिव रहीं कमला रानी - फोटो : Facebook
प्रदेश सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री थी कमला रानी
प्रदेश सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री थी कमला रानी - फोटो : Facebook
योग दिवस पर योग करतीं कमला रानी
योग दिवस पर योग करतीं कमला रानी - फोटो : Facebook
कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन
कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन - फोटो : Facebook
