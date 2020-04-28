शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police line, collectorganj hotspot declared, investigation report positive after woman's death

पुलिस लाइन, कलक्टरगंज हॉटस्पॉट घोषित, महिला की मौत के बाद आई जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, सील हुआ इलाका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 08:53 PM IST
सील की गईं गलियां
सील की गईं गलियां - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर कोरोना की जद में पुलिस लाइन के आने के बाद मंगलवार को लाइन के आसपास का इलाका भी सील कर दिया गया है। पुलिस लाइन के साथ ही कलक्टरगंज की कृष्णा पराठा वाली गली को भी हॉटस्पॉट घोषित किया गया। इन दोनों इलाकों को एसडीआरएफ (स्टेट डिजास्टर रिस्पांस फोर्स) ने सैनिटाइज किया।

 
सील की गईं गलियां
सील की गईं गलियां - फोटो : amar ujala
कई इलाकों में पीएसी हुई तैनात
कई इलाकों में पीएसी हुई तैनात - फोटो : amar ujala
बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर सील किया इलाका
बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर सील किया इलाका - फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट में फोर्स तैनात
हॉटस्पॉट में फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : amar ujala
