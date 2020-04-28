पुलिस लाइन, कलक्टरगंज हॉटस्पॉट घोषित, महिला की मौत के बाद आई जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, सील हुआ इलाका

{"_id":"5ea8469515ad762b45216d9c","slug":"police-line-collectorganj-hotspot-declared-investigation-report-positive-after-woman-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सील की गईं गलियां
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea8469515ad762b45216d9c","slug":"police-line-collectorganj-hotspot-declared-investigation-report-positive-after-woman-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कई इलाकों में पीएसी हुई तैनात
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea8469515ad762b45216d9c","slug":"police-line-collectorganj-hotspot-declared-investigation-report-positive-after-woman-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर सील किया इलाका
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea8469515ad762b45216d9c","slug":"police-line-collectorganj-hotspot-declared-investigation-report-positive-after-woman-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea8469515ad762b45216d9c","slug":"police-line-collectorganj-hotspot-declared-investigation-report-positive-after-woman-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हॉटस्पॉट में फोर्स तैनात
- फोटो : amar ujala