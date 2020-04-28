लाॅकडाउन: अनूठी शादी का गवाह बना पूरा गांव, अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान

{"_id":"5ea831c7fb6f116660542be5","slug":"lockdown-the-whole-village-became-witness-to-unique-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान
फोटो : amar ujala
शादी से पहले बिटिया को दिए तोहफे
फोटो : amar ujala
कन्यादान की रस्म ब्राह्मण दंपति ने निभाई
फोटो : amar ujala
जयमाल की रस्म के बाद दिया आशीर्वाद
फोटो : amar ujala