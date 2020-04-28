शहर चुनें

lockdown: The whole village became witness to unique marriage

लाॅकडाउन: अनूठी शादी का गवाह बना पूरा गांव, अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 08:07 PM IST
अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान
1 of 4
अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में इटावा के भरथना का ऊमरसेंडा गांव रविवार को अनूठी शादी का गवाह बना। गांव की एक बेटी का लॉकडाउन के कारण फंसता विवाह कुछ समझदार लोगों के योगदान से तय समय पर संपन्न हुआ। मां और पिता को कुछ साल पहले गंवा चुकी अनुसूचित परिवार की बिटिया के कन्यादान की रस्म ब्राह्मण दंपति ने निभाई।

 
up news marriage marriage news marriage in lockdown marriage in lockdown india

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की रोजगारोन्मुख क्वालिटी एजुकेशन का केंद्र है सेज विश्वविद्यालय
देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान
अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी का ब्राह्मण दंपति ने किया कन्यादान - फोटो : amar ujala
शादी से पहले बिटिया को दिए तोहफे
शादी से पहले बिटिया को दिए तोहफे - फोटो : amar ujala
कन्यादान की रस्म ब्राह्मण दंपति ने निभाई
कन्यादान की रस्म ब्राह्मण दंपति ने निभाई - फोटो : amar ujala
जयमाल की रस्म के बाद दिया आशीर्वाद
जयमाल की रस्म के बाद दिया आशीर्वाद - फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited