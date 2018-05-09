बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af3091d4f1c1b390a8b8dea","slug":"police-found-one-lakh-rupee-from-thieves-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब जूतों से निकले एक लाख रुपए...
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 08:16 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में 6 मई को एक चोरी हुई। इस चोरी की गुत्थी को सुलझाने के लिए पुलिस ने जाल बिछाना शुरू किया। इसकी तह तक जब पुलिस पहुंची और मौके पर जो देखा उससे सभी दंग रह गए। बात ही कुछ ऐसी थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af3091d4f1c1b390a8b8dea","slug":"police-found-one-lakh-rupee-from-thieves-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af3091d4f1c1b390a8b8dea","slug":"police-found-one-lakh-rupee-from-thieves-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af3091d4f1c1b390a8b8dea","slug":"police-found-one-lakh-rupee-from-thieves-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af3091d4f1c1b390a8b8dea","slug":"police-found-one-lakh-rupee-from-thieves-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.