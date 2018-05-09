शहर चुनें

जब जूतों से निकले एक लाख रुपए...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 08:16 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के कानपुर में 6 मई को एक चोरी हुई। इस चोरी की गुत्थी को सुलझाने के लिए पुलिस ने जाल बिछाना शुरू किया। इसकी तह तक जब पुलिस पहुंची और मौके पर जो देखा उससे सभी दंग रह गए। बात ही कुछ ऐसी थी।






 
police thief theft kanpur

