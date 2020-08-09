शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police could not catch the absconding accused named in the Vikas Dubey case

विकास दुबे कांड में नामजद फरार आरोपियों को पकड़ नहीं पा रही पुलिस, खुलेआम घूम रहे खूंखार बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 11:54 AM IST
vikas dubey news
1 of 5
vikas dubey news - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर बिकरू कांड के आरोपियों की धरपकड़ में पुलिस काफी हद तक नाकाम रही है। वारदात के बाद दो बदमाशों को मारने और दो महिलाओं समेत पांच लोगों को जेल भेजने के अलावा पुलिस किसी और को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी है। हालांकि एसटीएफ ने तीन बदमाशों को एनकाउंटर में ढेर करने के साथ अधिकतर गिरफ्तारियां की हैं।

 
kanpur up news kanpur encounter vikas dubey

vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news - फोटो : amar ujala
vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news
