यूपी: अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़, पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़ा, पथराव से पटी गलियां, एक घंटे चला बवाल

{"_id":"5ea9a9508ebc3e902b0f6df3","slug":"police-and-health-department-team-went-to-pick-up-corona-suspect-occurred-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया
- फोटो : amar ujala
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
उपद्रवियों को दौड़ाती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के गलियों में पड़े पत्थर
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे एसएसपी अनंतदेव
- फोटो : amar ujala