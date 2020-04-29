शहर चुनें

यूपी: अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़, पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़ा, पथराव से पटी गलियां, एक घंटे चला बवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 09:59 PM IST
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वॉरियर्स पर जहां पूरा देश नाज कर रहा है वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर शहर में कोरोना संदिग्ध को लेने पहुंची पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पर भीड़ ने पथराव कर दिया। एक घंटे तक बवाल चला। अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ के पथराव करने से गलियां पट गईं।
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया - फोटो : amar ujala
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
उपद्रवियों को दौड़ाती पुलिस
उपद्रवियों को दौड़ाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के गलियों में पड़े पत्थर
पथराव के गलियों में पड़े पत्थर - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे एसएसपी अनंतदेव
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे एसएसपी अनंतदेव - फोटो : amar ujala
