यूपी: पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर पत्थर बरसाने के लिए चंद मिनटों में जुटाई भीड़, हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

{"_id":"5ea9e2408ebc3e90ae67b2d1","slug":"crowd-gathered-in-few-minutes-to-throw-stones-at-police-and-medical-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस पर हमले के बाद तैनात फोर्स और सड़क पर बिखरे पत्थर
- फोटो : amar ujala
चंद मिनटों में जमा हो गई सैंकडों की भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थर बरसाने वालों को चेतावनी देती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट में सड़कों और छतों पर जमा लाेग
- फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में तैनात हुई पीएसी
- फोटो : amar ujala