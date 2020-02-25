शहर चुनें

PM Modi's pandal is being built with German technology, he is coming on 29th february in chitrakoot

जर्मन तकनीक से ऐसे बन रहा पीएम मोदी का पंडाल, 29 को आ रहे हैं चित्रकूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 25 Feb 2020 08:06 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
29 फरवरी को चित्रकूट के भरतकूप में बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेसवे का शिलान्यास करने आ रहे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की जनसभा के लिए गोंडा गांव में विशाल पंडाल जर्मन तकनीक से बनाया जा रहा है। इसमें ए से एच तक के छह-छह ब्लाक होंगे।

 
modi narendra modi chitrakoot pm pmo up news up news in hindi hindi news chitrakoot news chitrakoot news in hindi highway

पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल। निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
चित्रकूट में तैयार होता सभा स्थल। निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
