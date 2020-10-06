शहर चुनें
Pintu Sengar murder case: accused confessed to the murder plot

पिंटू सेंगर केस: आरोपी ने कबूली हत्याकांड की साजिश, पुलिस बचाने में लगी रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 11:53 PM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
1 of 5
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी मनोज गुप्ता ने पुलिस से शामिल होने की बात कबूली थी। सीडीआर व अन्य साक्ष्यों से भी इसकी पुष्टि हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने मनोज और वीरेंद्र पाल को बेगुनाह बताते हुए जेल से रिहा कराने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस की कार्यशैली में अचानक आए इस बदलाव से कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

20 जून को हुई पिंटू की हत्या में पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी मनोज गुप्ता, वीरेंद्र पाल, पप्पू स्मार्ट के अलावा साजिशकर्ता और शूटरों समेत 14 आरोपियों को जेल भेजा है। एक अक्तूबर को कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल की। साथ में पुलिस ने सीआरपीसी 169 के तहत मनोज और वीरेंद्र को निर्दोष बताकर उन्हें रिहा करने के संबंध में एक रिपोर्ट भी दाखिल की।
kanpur uttar pradesh property dispute police investigation investigation revolving electoral rivalry bsp leader murder

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
