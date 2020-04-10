कन्नौज: भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक की गिरफ्तारी के लिए लोकसभा अध्यक्ष से मांगी जाएगी अनुमति

{"_id":"5e90388f8ebc3e72c44590ae","slug":"permission-will-be-sought-from-lok-sabha-speaker-for-the-arrest-of-bjp-mp-subrat-pathak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हमले के बाद फोटो दिखाते सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार एवं पीला गमछा डाले भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
- फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
- फोटो : amar ujala
सदमे से उबर नहीं पाए तहसीलदार और उनका परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार
- फोटो : amar ujala
सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार पर हमले के बाद
- फोटो : amar ujala
सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार पर हमले के बाद चोट दिखाते हुए
- फोटो : amar ujala