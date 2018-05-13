बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कभी तेज धूप तो कभी बूंदाबांदी, इससे बढ़ रहा है इन बीमारियों का खतरा, रहें सावधान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 08:28 PM IST
एक सप्ताह से मौसम में परिवर्तन आया है कभी तेज धूप निकलती है तो कभी बदली छाने के साथ ही बूंदाबांदी होने लगती है। इससे बीमारी फैल रही है। इसमें सबसे अधिक छोटे बच्चे प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।
