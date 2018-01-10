बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नरेश के 'तरकस से निकले कई तीर', एनकाउंटर से लेकर पाकिस्तान समेत इन मुद्दों पर बीजेपी को घेरा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 10:05 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि किसानों का ऋण माफ करने के नाम पर मजाक हुआ है। प्रदेश सरकार को कर्ज माफी पर श्वेत पत्र जारी करना चाहिए। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की विदेश नीति पर भी जमकर निशाना साधा।
