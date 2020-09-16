शहर चुनें
Newly married bride gives birth to child after 17 days of marriage

शादी के 17 दिन बाद दुल्हन बनी मां, पिता-भाई को फंसाने को नववाहिता ने रची खौफनाक साजिश, डीएनए टेस्ट...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, उन्नाव, Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 08:42 AM IST
उन्नाव। पुलिस ने एक महिला के सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की झूठी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने का खुलासा किया है। महिला ने अपने ही पिता व सगे-चचेरे भाइयों पर शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप लगा रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। जांच में महिला ने प्रेमी के कहने पर अपनों को फंसाने की बात स्वीकार की। पुलिस ने प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 
 
