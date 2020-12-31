वेलकम 2021: कोविड गाइडलाइंस के पहरे में मना न्यू ईयर..., तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fee181dbab6c077ad0b7b0e","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-kanpur-necessary-to-follow-the-guidelines-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e 2021: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930..., \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में नए साल का जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee181dbab6c077ad0b7b0e","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-kanpur-necessary-to-follow-the-guidelines-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e 2021: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930..., \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में नए साल का जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee181dbab6c077ad0b7b0e","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-kanpur-necessary-to-follow-the-guidelines-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e 2021: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930..., \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में नए साल का जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee181dbab6c077ad0b7b0e","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-kanpur-necessary-to-follow-the-guidelines-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e 2021: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930..., \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में नए साल का जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee181dbab6c077ad0b7b0e","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-kanpur-necessary-to-follow-the-guidelines-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e 2021: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930..., \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में नए साल का जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला