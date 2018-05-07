बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 08:28 PM IST
हरदोईः प्रदेश सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री पूर्व सांसद भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा है कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को हराने की मंशा पाले विपक्ष के पास प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के विरुद्ध कोई चेहरा ही नहीं है। विपक्ष अब तक अपना नेता नहीं तय कर पाया है। नेता तय करने में ही 18 दलों का यूपीए चिंदी-चिंदी होकर बिखर जाएगा। नरेश अग्रवाल सोमवार दोपहर वैटगंज स्थित आवास पर पत्रकारों से वार्ता कर रहे थे।
