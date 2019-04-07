शहर चुनें

नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर उगली आग, कहा चुनाव बाद विदेश जाएंगी मायावती, अखिलेश के बारे में कही ये बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 05:53 AM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में सियासी रण अपने चरम पर है। राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नेता विरोधी पार्टी के नेताओं के खिलाफ जमकर बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में कभी सपा के करीबी रहे नरेश अग्रवाल अब अखिलेश यादव पर हमलावर होने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ते हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले ही नरेश ने अखिलेश यादव को कल का लौंडा कहा था। जिसके बाद यूपी की सियासत में अचानक से गर्मी बढ़ गई थी।


 
