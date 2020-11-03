शहर चुनें
चित्रकूट: पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली, देखकर हर कोई हैरान, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 07:10 PM IST
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में चित्रकूट जिले की सीमा से सटे मप्र के नगर पंचायत चित्रकूट क्षेत्र में गोदावरी पर्यटन स्थल के पास स्थित थर पहाड़ में खुदाई के दौरान एक प्राचीन गुफा मिली है। इसकी जानकारी होने पर मंगलवार को सैकड़ों लोग इसे देखने पहुंचे लेकिन सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिसकर्मियों ने किसी को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया।
