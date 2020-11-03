चित्रकूट: पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली, देखकर हर कोई हैरान, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fa15c4b8ebc3e9be55bbe33","slug":"mysterious-cave-found-during-excavation-of-mountain-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa15c4b8ebc3e9be55bbe33","slug":"mysterious-cave-found-during-excavation-of-mountain-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa15c4b8ebc3e9be55bbe33","slug":"mysterious-cave-found-during-excavation-of-mountain-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुफा के पास मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa15c4b8ebc3e9be55bbe33","slug":"mysterious-cave-found-during-excavation-of-mountain-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa15c4b8ebc3e9be55bbe33","slug":"mysterious-cave-found-during-excavation-of-mountain-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला