Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Muslim couple married to Hindu customs with Vedic mantras

मुस्लिम जोड़े ने वैदिक मंत्रों के साथ हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से किया विवाह, हर जुबां बाेली सदा सुहागन रहो

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 07:38 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
'तारे हैं बाराती चांदनी है ये बारात सातों फेरे होंगे अब हाथों में लेके हाथ जीवनसाथी हम दीया और बाती हम' इसी गाने की धुनों पर मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में 228 जोड़ों ने एक दूसरे को सात जन्मों के लिए अपना जीवन साथी चुना तो पूरा पंडाल तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से गूंज उठा।

 
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में दुल्हन
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में दुल्हन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़ाें ने वर माला पहना रचा विवाह
मुस्लिम जोड़ाें ने वर माला पहना रचा विवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
