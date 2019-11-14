मुस्लिम जोड़े ने वैदिक मंत्रों के साथ हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से किया विवाह, हर जुबां बाेली सदा सुहागन रहो

{"_id":"5dcd5f938ebc3e54b909ef14","slug":"muslim-couple-married-to-hindu-customs-with-vedic-mantras","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0948\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f-\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़े ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से रचा विवाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में दुल्हन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम जोड़ाें ने वर माला पहना रचा विवाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला