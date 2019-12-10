यूपी: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगा किशोरी के दफन शव को मां ने बाहर निकाल काटा हंगामा, पुलिस पर पथराव

{"_id":"5defd3368ebc3e880305ff51","slug":"mother-took-out-burial-body-from-grave-of-her-girl-in-fatehpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5defd3368ebc3e880305ff51","slug":"mother-took-out-burial-body-from-grave-of-her-girl-in-fatehpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने भीड़ को खदेड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5defd3368ebc3e880305ff51","slug":"mother-took-out-burial-body-from-grave-of-her-girl-in-fatehpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में घटना के बाद मौजूद पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5defd3368ebc3e880305ff51","slug":"mother-took-out-burial-body-from-grave-of-her-girl-in-fatehpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया पथराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5defd3368ebc3e880305ff51","slug":"mother-took-out-burial-body-from-grave-of-her-girl-in-fatehpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घंटों चला गांव में हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला