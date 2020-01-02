शहर चुनें

चरित्र पर सवाल उठाए तो दो बेटियों संग कुएं में कूदी मां, दुधमुंही की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 09:49 PM IST
मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला
मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बिठूर के एक गांव में छेड़छाड़ से आहत और ससुरालीजनों के आरोप से क्षुब्ध होकर महिला ने गुरुवार दोपहर अपनी दो बेटियों के साथ कुएं में छलांग लगा दी। ग्रामीणों ने आनन-फानन में महिला व उसकी बड़ी बेटी को बाहर निकाला। पुलिस गोताखोरों की मदद से उसकी दुधमुंही बच्ची की कुएं में तलाश करवा रही है।

 
मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला
मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक दुधमुहीं की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर
एक दुधमुहीं की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
मां से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
