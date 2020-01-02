चरित्र पर सवाल उठाए तो दो बेटियों संग कुएं में कूदी मां, दुधमुंही की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर

{"_id":"5e0e16338ebc3e87f0307829","slug":"mother-jumped-into-the-well-with-two-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0941\u0927\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0e16338ebc3e87f0307829","slug":"mother-jumped-into-the-well-with-two-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0941\u0927\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक दुधमुहीं की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0e16338ebc3e87f0307829","slug":"mother-jumped-into-the-well-with-two-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0941\u0927\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0e16338ebc3e87f0307829","slug":"mother-jumped-into-the-well-with-two-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0941\u0927\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0e16338ebc3e87f0307829","slug":"mother-jumped-into-the-well-with-two-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0941\u0927\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला