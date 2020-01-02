शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   31 killed in central UP and Bundelkhand due to cold

सेंट्रल यूपी व बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 31 की गई जान, दिन में खिली धूप से राहत, शाम होते ही बढ़ी ठंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 10:38 PM IST
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
1 of 5
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह से खिली धूप ने बृहस्पतिवार को कानपुर व आसपास के जिलों को दिन में मुस्कुराने का मौका दिया, तो शाम होते-होते बादलों की गरज-बरस ने लोगों को फिर घरों में धकेल दिया। कानपुर में कई जगहों पर ओलों संग बारिश हुई। बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत हो गई। जालौन और उन्नाव में भी बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि हुई। हालांकि न्यूनतम और अधिकतम पारा ऊपर चढ़ा, लेकिन ठंड से 31 लोगों की जान चली गई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
news in hindi weather update latest news weather latest news weather news rain and storm
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

allahabad university news
Prayagraj

कुलपति के समर्थन में इलाहाबाद विवि शिक्षकों ने किया कार्य बहिष्कार

2 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में भीषण ठंड के बीच हुई झमाझम बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: भीषण ठंड के बीच कई जिलों में भारी बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, कानपुर में बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
allahabad university news
Prayagraj

कुलपति के इस्तीफे से इविवि में जश्न, उड़े अबीर-गुलाल, छात्र बोले बर्खास्तगी पर होती ज्यादा खुशी

2 जनवरी 2020

old age home
Gorakhpur

जिन्हें अपनों ने ठुकराया, उन्हें गैरों ने अपनाया, जिंदगी के इस मोड़ पर ऐसे मनाया नववर्ष

2 जनवरी 2020

Shooter Dadi and Shivraj Chauhan tweeted for Ravi Kishan father Dead
Gorakhpur

पिता को खो चुके रवि किशन के लिए 'शूटर' दादी ने किया ट्वीट, शिवराज चौहान भी ये बोले

2 जनवरी 2020

नव वर्ष पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मकरसंक्रांति जैसा नजारा
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मां से बिछड़ गई थी तीन साल की बच्ची, एक चमत्कार से लौटी 'खुशी'

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

BJP MP Ravi Kishan cremated his father in Varanasi
Gorakhpur

पिता को अंतिम बिदाई देते समय फूट-फूट रोये रवि किशन, बोले- खत्म हो गई मेरी दुनिया

2 जनवरी 2020

चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फिर जारी हुईं उपद्रवियों की तस्वीरें, लिखा-बताएं पहचान, ले जाएं इनाम

2 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

रवि किशन अपने पिता को ही अपना गुरू मानते थे।
Gorakhpur

रवि किशन बोले-वो पिता ही थे, जिनकी वजह से आज मैं स्टार बना, वरना 'गुंडा' बन जाता

2 जनवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 गोरखपुर वासियों के लिए होगा बेहद खास, मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें

2 जनवरी 2020

धूमधाम से मनाया गया गुरु पर्व।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में धूमधाम से मना सिखों के दसवें गुरु गोबिंद सिंह का 353वां प्रकाशपर्व

2 जनवरी 2020

जानलेवा साबित हो रही अंगीठी की आग!
Chandigarh

11 की मौत: जानलेवा साबित हो रहा ठंड से बचने का यह तरीका, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते हैं यह उपाय

2 जनवरी 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

मासूम का चेहरा देख बिलख पड़े परिजन, हर कोई बोला- भागवत को रोक लो..., आंखें नम और ये तस्वीरें

2 जनवरी 2020

मां और एक बेटी को गोताखोरों ने निकाला
Kanpur

चरित्र पर सवाल उठाए तो दो बेटियों संग कुएं में कूदी मां, दुधमुंही की तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर

2 जनवरी 2020

मृत फायरकर्मी अमित बालियान
Delhi NCR

पीरागढ़ी आग्निकांडः 10 महीने पहले पीले हुए थे अमित बालियान के हाथ, पिता हैं एएसआई और पत्नी सिपाही

2 जनवरी 2020

परिवहन निगम की बसों में बैठकर गए यात्री
Gorakhpur

उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन निगम का तोहफा, जितनी ज्यादा दूरी, उतना कम लगेगा किराया

2 जनवरी 2020

Snow Covered Auli Like Heaven after year 2020 first snowfall See Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाना है तो चले आएं यहां, 'जन्नत' सी तस्वीरें दिल खुश कर देंगी, देखिए...

2 जनवरी 2020

सड़क पर पेंटिंग
Delhi NCR

सीएए के खिलाफ जामिया के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, लिखा- ऐ रहबर-ए-मुल्क-ओ-कौम बता ये किसका लहू है कौन मरा?

2 जनवरी 2020

Himachal Weather Report and IMD Shimla Forecast Till 8th january 2020
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला में बूंदाबांदी, आठ जनवरी तक मौसम खराब रहने का पूर्वानुमान

2 जनवरी 2020

बिधनू में दम घुटने से मौत का मामला
Kanpur

यूपी: ठंड से बचने को बंद की थीं ‘मौत की खिड़कियां’, दम घुटने से दो की गई जान, तीन की हालत गंभीर

2 जनवरी 2020

अंचार झील में नाव पर फिरन पहने बैठा बुजुर्ग
Jammu

पेट जो न कराए वो कम है! तस्वीरें देख सोच में पड़ जाएंगे आखिर ये बुजुर्ग कर क्या रहा है?

2 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड के साथ गलन
बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड के साथ गलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड में हुई बारिश तो छाता लगा के निकले लोग
भीषण ठंड में हुई बारिश तो छाता लगा के निकले लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कई जिलों में हुई बारिश
यूपी के कई जिलों में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश के बीच भी सड़कों पर नजर आए लोग
भारी बारिश के बीच भी सड़कों पर नजर आए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोटा में बच्चों की मौत पर बोले सीएम गहलोत, CAA से ध्यान हटाने के लिए उठाया जा रहा मुद्दा

कोटा में बच्चों की मौत पर बोलेते हुए सीएम गहलोत ने कहा की CAA से ध्यान हटाने के लिए ये मुद्दा उठाया जा रहा है।

2 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिषि 3:40

3 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर लेकिन आपके लिए हो सकता है संकट

2 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना 3:44

देश में जल्द बनाए जाएंगे नए थिएटर कमांड, जानिए थिएटर कमांड की खासियत

2 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी 1:15

6 करोड़ किसानों को मिला नए साल का तोहफा, पीएम मोदी ने किसान सम्मािन निधि की तीसरी किस्तो की जारी

2 जनवरी 2020

अमृतसर 1:12

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जयंती पर कुछ इस तरह रोशन दिखा अमृतसर का गोल्डन टेम्पल

2 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited