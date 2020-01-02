सेंट्रल यूपी व बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 31 की गई जान, दिन में खिली धूप से राहत, शाम होते ही बढ़ी ठंड

{"_id":"5e0e20cc8ebc3e87b679935d","slug":"31-killed-in-central-up-and-bundelkhand-due-to-cold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0935 \u092c\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 31 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928,\u00a0\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड के साथ गलन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड में हुई बारिश तो छाता लगा के निकले लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कई जिलों में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश के बीच भी सड़कों पर नजर आए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला