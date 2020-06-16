शहर चुनें
बेटी की डोली उठते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस, पति बोला- सोचा था अब आराम करने का समय आया है, तुम ही साथ छोड़ गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 10:35 PM IST
छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस
छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में इटावा जिले के बसरेहर में सबसे छोटी बेटी की डोली विदा करने के 25 मिनट बाद ही मां ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। वह कैंसर से पीड़ित थी। यह घटना बसरेहर क्षेत्र के बहादुरपुर गांव में हुई।

 
छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस
छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूट-फूटकर रोया पति
फूट-फूटकर रोया पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
