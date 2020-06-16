बेटी की डोली उठते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस, पति बोला- सोचा था अब आराम करने का समय आया है, तुम ही साथ छोड़ गई

{"_id":"5ee8f731d986db4e28711349","slug":"mother-dies-after-marrying-younger-daughter-in-etawah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूट-फूटकर रोया पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला