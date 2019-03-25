शहर चुनें

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बोलीं...छीनना चाहते हैं रुपया

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 06:06 AM IST
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
पुलवामा हमले में शहीद सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रदीप यादव की पत्नी नीरज व उसके ससुराल वालों के बीच समझौता करवाने के लिए पुलिस ने सोमवार को दोनों पक्षों को थाने बुलाया। कई घंटे तक बातचीत के बाद कोई हल नहीं निकल पाया। नीरज ने सास, ससुर और देवर पर मारपीट, गालीगलौज, धमकी देने व प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया है।

 
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
