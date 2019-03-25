{"_id":"5c991175bdec2214757c4fa9","slug":"martyr-pradeep-wife-neeraj-found-threat-to-kill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902...\u091b\u0940\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
कल्याणपुर थाने पहुंची शहीद की पत्नी नीरज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज बेटी के साथ