Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   martyr deepak pandey facebook wall is full of Patriotism

एमआई-17 क्रैश: दीपक के फेसबुक पर आखिरी अल्फाज- जिंदगी से कोई शिकवा भी नहीं...

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 02:50 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के बड़गाम में भारतीय वायु सेना का विमान एमआई-17 क्रैश हो गया। इस दुर्घटना में कानपुर निवासी कारपोरल दीपक पांडेय की जान चली गई। पढ़ें दीपक की फेसबुक वॉल पर लिखे कुछ शेर...
