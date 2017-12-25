Download App
Bday Spcl :कई सालों तक 'गजोधर भैय्या' ने अपनाये 'लड़की पटाने के ये नायाब तरीके'

प्रभापुंज‌ म‌िश्रा , अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:26 PM IST
love story of famous comedian raju srivastav

गजोधर भैय्या 12 सालाें तक एक लड़की काे पटाने के ल‌िये हर राेज एक नया प्लान बनाते थे। इनकी माेहब्बत के क‌‌िस्से सुनकर अाप हक्काबक्का रह जायेंगे। अपनी अदाओं और चुटकुलों से सबको लोटपोट कर देने वाले राजू श्रीवास्तव जितने अलबेले हैं उससे कई ज्यादा चौंकाने वाली है उनकी प्रेम कहानी।

 

