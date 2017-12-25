बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bday Spcl :कई सालों तक 'गजोधर भैय्या' ने अपनाये 'लड़की पटाने के ये नायाब तरीके'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
love story of famous comedian raju srivastav
{"_id":"5a40ee9f4f1c1bb34a8b84f3","slug":"love-story-of-famous-comedian-raju-srivastav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl :\u0915\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 '\u0917\u091c\u094b\u0927\u0930 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:26 PM IST
गजोधर भैय्या 12 सालाें तक एक लड़की काे पटाने के लिये हर राेज एक नया प्लान बनाते थे। इनकी माेहब्बत के किस्से सुनकर अाप हक्काबक्का रह जायेंगे। अपनी अदाओं और चुटकुलों से सबको लोटपोट कर देने वाले राजू श्रीवास्तव जितने अलबेले हैं उससे कई ज्यादा चौंकाने वाली है उनकी प्रेम कहानी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a4100594f1c1bcf6d8b617f","slug":"shivling-found-in-excavation-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS- \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0927\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a40c3be4f1c1b0b788b4c8d","slug":"himachal-cm-jairam-thakur-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u090f \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!