मोदी सेना के रणबांकुरों ने तहस नहस किए सपा बसपा कांग्रेस के गढ़, इन सीटों पर लहराया जीत का ध्वज

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 03:59 AM IST
साक्षी महाराज, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
साक्षी महाराज, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति - फोटो : गूगल
उन्नाव से भाजपा प्रत्याशी साक्षी महाराज ने 400956 वोटों से जीत हासिल कर भाजपा ने अपने गढ़े नारे ‘मोदी है तो मुमकिन है’ को सच साबित कर दिया। लगभग एकतरफा जनादेश मिलते देख भाजपाइयों के चेहरे खिल उठे। भाजपा कार्यकर्ता खुशी से झूम उठे।


 
up news up bjp bjp up up bjp news bjp news up lok sabha election 2019 result date lok sabha election result 2019 india election 2019 result election schedule 2019 lok sabha election result 2019 date lok sabha chunav result 2019 date
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

साक्षी महाराज, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
साक्षी महाराज, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति - फोटो : गूगल
