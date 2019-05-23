मोदी सेना के रणबांकुरों ने तहस नहस किए सपा बसपा कांग्रेस के गढ़, इन सीटों पर लहराया जीत का ध्वज

{"_id":"5ce6b654bdec220764029258","slug":"lok-sabha-election-results-2019-live-election-vote-counting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी महाराज, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
- फोटो : गूगल
आरके सिंह पटेल (भाजपा), बाल कुमार पटेल (कांग्रेस) और श्यामाचरण गुप्त (गठबंधन)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व सांसद जयप्रकाश
भाजपा प्रत्याशी भानु प्रताप वर्मा
सत्यदेव पचौरी (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवेंद्र सिंह भोले
पुष्पेंद्र सिंह चंदेल
- फोटो : गूगल
केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला