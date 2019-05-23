भरभरा कर गिरे सपा के किले, मुलायम का जलवा और अखिलेश-माया की जोड़ी भी न कर पाई कमाल, सबसे बड़ा झटका

{"_id":"5ce6719ebdec22070c090f83","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-dimple-yadav-and-subrat-pathak-kannauj-and-etawah-lok-sabha-results","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u092d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
- फोटो : ट्विटर
- फोटो : गूगल
सुब्रत पाठक, डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला