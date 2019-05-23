शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
PHOTOS: लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में मतगणना स्थलों में दिखा ऐसा नजारा, सड़कों पर पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 12:47 PM IST
मतगणना जारी
1 of 5
मतगणना जारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की मतगणना जारी है। कानपुर लोकसभा सीट और अकबर पुर लोक सभा सीट के साथ यूपी की 12 सीटों में से 11 सीटों पर भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुत प्राप्त होता हुआ नजर आ रहा है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

