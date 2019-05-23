PHOTOS: लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में मतगणना स्थलों में दिखा ऐसा नजारा, सड़कों पर पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5ce648f7bdec22073706d3e1","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना जारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce648f7bdec22073706d3e1","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना देखते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce648f7bdec22073706d3e1","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना स्थल पर होती चेकिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce648f7bdec22073706d3e1","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना स्थल के चप्पे चप्पे पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce648f7bdec22073706d3e1","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-results-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0917\u0923\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतगणना जारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला