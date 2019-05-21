खतरे में सपा का गढ़, कहीं ढह न जाए डिंपल यादव का किला, ईवीएम विवाद के बाद आगे निकला भाजपा प्रत्याशी

{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : ट्विटर
{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गठबंधन प्रत्याशी डिंपल यादव का रोड शो
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी डिंपल के साथ अखिलेश यादव
{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce2f4b9bdec22076759f325","slug":"tough-fight-for-dimple-in-kannauj-with-bjp-in-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0939 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला