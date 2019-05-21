शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting Dimple yadav in kannauj against bjp lok sabha election 2019

खतरे में सपा का गढ़, कहीं ढह न जाए डिंपल यादव का किला, ईवीएम विवाद के बाद आगे निकला भाजपा प्रत्याशी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 08:44 AM IST
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के एग्जिट पोल ने कई दलों की नींद उड़ा दी है। देश के सबसे बड़े सूबे की वीआईपी सीटों में शुमार कन्नौज की सीट इस बार सपा के हाथों से जाती हुई नजर आ रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश का कन्नौज शहर सपा के गढ़ के साथ साथ इत्रनगरी के तौर पर भी देशभर में पहचाना जाता है।

 
akhilesh yadav pm modi narendra modi
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण।

भाजपा-बसपा-कांग्रेस
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: इन 7 सीटों में तीन भाजपा, तीन बसपा, एक पर टक्कर जारी, देखें जीते प्रत्याशियों के नाम

23 मई 2019

जया, निषाद, सावित्री बाई
Lucknow

यूपी के 5 बड़े दिग्गज नेता, जो दल बदलकर लड़े चुनाव, तीन ने मुंह की खाई

23 मई 2019

रामपुर
Moradabad

रामपुर से आजम खां की जीत तो तय थी, जयाप्रदा की हार के 5 बड़े कारण

23 मई 2019

दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय
Delhi NCR

Election Result 2019: दिल्ली के 5 दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय, फाइट में भी नहीं हैं आतिशी

23 मई 2019

झांसी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम: यूपी की इन सीटों पर हार रही भाजपा, बसपा को मिल रही भारी बढ़त 

23 मई 2019

राजवीर सिंह
Agra

कल्याण सिंह के बेटे ने फिर लहराया जीत का परचम, जानिए कितने वोटों से मिली विजयश्री

23 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 Result:Congress leader including Virbhadra could not save their fortress
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: वीरभद्र समेत कांग्रेस के ये दिग्गज नेता नहीं बचा पाए अपने गढ़

23 मई 2019

तब्बसुम समर्थक
Meerut

मेरठ लोकसभा सीट पर राजेंद्र अग्रवाल ने लगाई हैट्रिक, भाजपा की जीत पर समर्थकों ने जमकर मनाया जश्न

23 मई 2019

हाजी याकूब कुरैशी, राजेंद्र अग्रवाल, तब्बसुम हसन, इमरान मसूद
Meerut

Election Results 2019: पांच बड़े कारण जिन्होंने पश्चिमी यूपी की सात सीटों पर रोमांचक बनाया मुकाबला

23 मई 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी संजीव बालियान
Meerut

Election Results 2019: पश्चिमी यूपी में कांटे का संघर्ष, मेरठ-मुजफ्फरनगर में मुकाबला बेहद दिलचस्प

23 मई 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम
Meerut

Election Results Live: ये मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी दे रहे भाजपा को टक्कर, जानें- वेस्ट की इन सीटों का हाल

23 मई 2019

जीत दर्ज करने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

साक्षी महाराज ने रौंदा गठबंधन और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का हौंसला, 10 राउंड की बढ़त के बाद लौट गए घर

23 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Mandi Seat Ram swaroop sharma winning Record
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: मंडी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामस्वरूप ने बना दिया जीत का रिकॉर्ड, जश्न में डूबे लोग

23 मई 2019

स्मृति ईरानी-राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के गढ़ में राहुल से आगे हैं स्मृति ईरानी, अब तक 5 विवादों से जुड़ चुका है नाता

23 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Mandi Seat Cm jairam factor for victory of ramswaroop sharma
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: सीएम फैक्टर से मंडी में सुखराम और कांग्रेस की जुगलबंदी चारों खाने चित

23 मई 2019

Rahul Gandhi- Priyanka gandhi Vadra
Chandigarh

Pics: पंजाब में मोदी लहर ध्वस्त, राहुल-प्रियंका की चली आंधी, भाजपा कार्यालयों पर सन्नाटा

23 मई 2019

कानपुर लोकसभा सीट पर सत्यदेव पचौरी और श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल में कांटे की टक्कर
Kanpur

kanpur Election Result Live: कानपुर से सत्यदेव पचौरी तो अकबरपुर से भोले की जीत तय, घोषणा का इंतजार

23 मई 2019

प्रीता हरित
Agra

Lok Sabha Election Result: ब्रज में नहीं चला प्रियंका का जादू, 'रण' से दूर हुए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

23 मई 2019

Kanpur

सुब्रत के बढ़ते मतों के साथ डिंपल की बढ़ी चिंता, मायावती का आशीर्वाद भी रंग न लाएगा क्या!

23 मई 2019

mohit mor murder
Delhi NCR

टिक-टॉक वाले मोहित की हत्या में नया मोड़, कहीं लड़की तो नहीं मौत की असली वजह

23 मई 2019

uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results big margin in harish rawat and ajay bhatt vote
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: टिकट के लिए दिल्ली में डाला था डेरा, लेकिन मोदी लहर में डूबी हरीश रावत की नैय्या

23 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: जानें- भाजपा की जीत के पीछे का रहस्य, पीएम मोदी ने चुनाव में अपनाया था ये 'टोटका'

23 मई 2019

गठबंधन प्रत्याशी डिंपल यादव का रोड शो
गठबंधन प्रत्याशी डिंपल यादव का रोड शो - फोटो : twitter
पत्नी डिंपल के साथ अखिलेश यादव
पत्नी डिंपल के साथ अखिलेश यादव
डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश
डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव
पति अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देखिए प्रचंड जीत के बीच ट्विटर पर #Modi का जलवा

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 मतगणना की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। एक तरफ जहां एनडीए ने एक बार फिर 2014 वाली जीत को दोहराया है तो वहीं यूपीए को फिर इस चुनाव में मात खानी पड़ी है।

23 मई 2019

फूलपुर सीट 1:43

फूलपुर सीट पर जीत से खुश भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत के लिए दिया मोदी को श्रेय

23 मई 2019

भाजपा जश्न 1:51

तस्वीरों में देखिए हर जगह भाजपा की जीत का शानदार जश्न

23 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:36

पीएम मोदी को जीत पर मिल रहीं बधाइयां, सुनिए बाबा रामदेव क्या बोले

23 मई 2019

लोक सभा चुनाव 4:07

इन 5 वजहों से कांग्रेस को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

