Locked up and burnt boyfriend and girlfriend in banda up, four people arrested

यूपी: जिंदा जलाने से पहले प्रेमी युगल पर बरछी से किया था हमला, युवती के माता-पिता समेत नौ पर रिपोर्ट, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 07:34 PM IST
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांदा जिले में कमरे में बंद करके प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने से पहले युवती के परिजनों ने दोनों पर बरछी से हमला किया था। इसके बाद कमरे में आग लगा दी थी। गंभीर रूप से झुलसे युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी, जबकि युवती ने कानपुर ले जाते समय रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना मिलने पर देर रात आईजी, डीएम और एसपी ने भी घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया।
locked up burnt boyfriend and girlfriend boyfriend girlfriend crime news up news banda news

प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण युवती के परिजनों से पूछताछ करते
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण युवती के परिजनों से पूछताछ करते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
