यूपी: जिंदा जलाने से पहले प्रेमी युगल पर बरछी से किया था हमला, युवती के माता-पिता समेत नौ पर रिपोर्ट, चार गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुधवार देर रात घटनास्थल पहुंचे आईजी के. सत्यनारायण युवती के परिजनों से पूछताछ करते
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2c0a4e8ebc3e3ca82e9930","slug":"locked-up-and-burnt-boyfriend-and-girlfriend-in-banda-up-four-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u091b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u094c \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को जिंदा जलाने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला