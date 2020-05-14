यूपी: बेकाबू ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को रौंदा, हो गए दो टुकड़े, ग्रामीणों ने जाम लगा किया पथराव

{"_id":"5ebd5acd8ebc3e90731e6784","slug":"lockdown-uncontrollable-truck-crushed-two-bike-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094c\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर जाम लगा किया पथराव
घटना के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस फोर्स
मौके पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
कई घंटे चला बवाल
गुस्साई भीड़ को समझाते अधिकारी
