Lockdown in UP: All markets will be completely closed today and tomorrow

Lockdown in UP: कोराेना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा, दो दिन रहेगा लॉकडाउन, देखें यूपी के 13 जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 10:42 AM IST
lockdown in up
1 of 5
lockdown in up - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों व संचारी रोगों का संक्रमण रोकने के लिए शुक्रवार रात से बाजार, व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान, सरकारी दफ्तरों की बंदी व आवजाही पर सख्ती से अमल शुरू हो गया है। कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में सुबह से ही पुलिस ने लोगों को रोक रोक कर उनसे घरों से निकलने का कारण पूछा। 

 
lockdown news lockdown in kanpur 144 act kanpur kanpur news

Recommended

Related

