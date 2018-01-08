बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: 'लाइफ स्टाइल एक्सपो' में फूलों से निर्मित फेसक्रीम और सब्जियों के छिलके से बना शैंपू
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 06:59 PM IST
कानपुर के स्वरूप नगर स्थित रॉयल क्लिफ में दो दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी लाइफ स्टाइल एक्सपो सोमवार से शुरू हो गई। प्रदर्शनी में दिल्ली, मुंबई, लखनऊ, चंडीगढ़ आदि शहरों के करीब 50 स्टॉल लगाए गए हैं।
