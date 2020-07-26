शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   License of arms of Vikas Dubey brother and head daughter-in-law will be canceled

कुख्यात विकास दुबे के भाई व प्रधान बहू के निरस्त होंगे शस्त्रों के लाइसेंस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 10:55 PM IST
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
1 of 5
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे के करीबियों व उसकी जमानत लेने वालों के शस्त्र लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है। इसी क्रम में विकास के भाई दीपू दुबे और बिकरू गांव की ग्राम प्रधान व दीपू की पत्नी अंजली दुबे के शस्त्र लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की नोटिस उनके पिता रामकुमार दुबे को सौंपी गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 - प्रैक्टिस की कमी से टूट सकता है आपका सरकारी टीचर बनने का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter latest update vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news license of arms

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास के खजांची जय से खौफ खाते थे बिजली अफसर, अब भेजा बिल जमा न कराने पर कनेक्शन काटने का अल्टीमेटम

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kannauj

Kanpur Kidnapping: फिर गूंजा तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव का नाम, रणजीत राय पर भी विनय तिवारी जैसी मेहरबानी

26 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने भाजपा नेता से कहा था-20 लाख दे दो, हाजीजी के पास चले जाना, सब मैनेज करवा देंगे

26 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

kanpur Encounter: मुठभेड़ में मारे गए प्रेम प्रकाश की पत्नी बोली- पुलिसवाले चीख रहे थे, अमर और विकास मार रहे थे

25 जुलाई 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग ?
विकास दुबे: गुड्डन त्रिवेदी से करना चाहता था बात
Kanpur

विकास ने भाजपा नेता से मांगे थे 20 लाख, ग्वालियर में वकील की ड्रेस में सरेंडर करने की थी पूरी तैयारी...

25 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथी शिवम ने कबूला, प्रभात के साथ चचेरे भाई की बंदूक से पुलिस पर चलाई 35 राउंड गोलियां

25 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाया गया रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: 'लहू देश के लिए' देने को बढ़े दानवीरों के कदम, कारगिल शहीदों को किया नमन

27 जुलाई 2020

भगवान पृथ्वीनाथ मंदिर पर किया गया महादेव का श्रृंगार
Agra

सावन का चौथा सोमवार: मंदिरों में पहरा, घरों में ही होगी पूजा, पृथ्वीनाथ मंदिर पर तैनात पुलिस

27 जुलाई 2020

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
विज्ञापन
श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर।
Varanasi

चौथा सोमवार : आज रुद्राक्ष से सजेगा काशी विश्वनाथ का दरबार, बाबा के भक्तों के लिए बिछाया गया रेड कार्पेट

27 जुलाई 2020

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

कांग्रेस के कई धुरंधरों को धूल चटा चुके हैं गहलोत, पायलट से पहले इन दिग्गजों पर भी पड़े हैं भारी

26 जुलाई 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग ?
स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद
Varanasi

स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद ने Shri Ram Temple निर्माण में फैज खान के हाथों की मिट्टी डालने का किया विरोध, कहा-बिल्कुल भी स्वीकार नहीं

26 जुलाई 2020

कॉलोनी में हाथी
Dehradun

जंगल से निकलकर पॉश कॉलोनी में धमके गजराज ने दिखाया उग्र रूप, ऐसे निकाला गुस्सा, तस्वीरें...

26 जुलाई 2020

शिविर में रक्तदान करतीं युवतियां
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: 'लहू देश के लिए' देने को 76 महादानी आए, बेटियों ने भी पहली बार किया रक्तदान

26 जुलाई 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Ballia

बलिया में कोरोना संक्रमण पर अंकुश का सीएम का निर्देश, अस्पतालों में मरीजों को मिल रही सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा

26 जुलाई 2020

रजत शिला
Agra

श्रीराम मंदिर में लगेगी ब्रज की रज, संतों ने वृंदावन में रजत शिला का किया पूजन

26 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर मेरठ
Meerut

प्रेमिका से नजदीकियां बढ़ी तो रची हत्या की साजिश, बहाने से बुलाया पार्टी की फिर दोस्त को दी खौफनाक मौत

26 जुलाई 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी भी हो गए थे भावुक
Meerut

CourageInKargil: कारगिल में पति की शहादत के बाद बेटे को सेना में भेज पूरा किया संकल्प, मां की जीवटता सुन भावुक हो गए थे पीएम मोदी

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

kanpur kidnapping: अपहरणकार्ताओं ने ऐसा मकान तलाशा जिसमें कोई न रहता हो, एक लड़की भी थी शामिल

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping: अपहरण के तीसरे दिन संजीत के घर पहुंचे थे कुलदीप व ईशु, तब भी पकड़ने में पुलिस रही नाकाम

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

अपहरणकर्ता निकला शातिर एटीएम हैकर, पुलिस की जांच में हुआ खुलासा, आज तक नहीं चढ़े थे पुलिस के हत्थे

26 जुलाई 2020

शहीद पवित्र श्योराण।
Chandigarh

CourageInKargil: जन्म और शहादत की तारीख एक, 11 दुश्मनों को मारा, पिता ने बचपन में थमाई थी खिलौना बंदूक

26 जुलाई 2020

देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल)
Agra

देह व्यापार की सरगना ने उगले राज, कई बड़े लोगों के बताए नाम, दस्तावेज और फोटो भी बरामद

26 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited