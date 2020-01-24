नम आंखों से दी गई 19 साल के शहीद हरिओम को अंतिम विदाई, एक झलक देखने के लिए उमड़ा लोगों का हुजूम

{"_id":"5e2af5258ebc3e4ad07ca182","slug":"last-farewell-to-19-year-old-martyr-hariom-with-moist-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 19 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0913\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u090f\u0915 \u091d\u0932\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u091c\u0942\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ पड़ा शहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को सलामी देते पुलिस ऑफीसर और जन प्रतिनिधि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विशेष विमान से लाया गया शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि देते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला