शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ सैनिक ने सौंपा तिरंगा तो कंपकंपाते हाथों से चूमा फिर फफक कर रो पड़े पिता

{"_id":"5e2af6fa8ebc3e7d654124d1","slug":"soldier-handed-the-tricolor-with-the-mortal-remains-of-the-martyr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0935 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0942\u092e\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लगी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विशेष विमान से लाया गया शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को सलामी देते सैनिक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को सलामी देते पुलिस ऑफीसर और जन प्रतिनिधि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला