शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ सैनिक ने सौंपा तिरंगा तो कंपकंपाते हाथों से चूमा फिर फफक कर रो पड़े पिता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 08:34 PM IST
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
1 of 6
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज के शहीद हरिओम लोधी के पार्थिव शरीर में लिपटे तिरंगे को जैसे ही पिता रामबहादुर को सौंपा गया, तो वह फफक पड़े। कंपकंपाते हाथों से तिरंगे को चूमकर माथे से लगा लिया। रोते बिलखते पिता व अन्य परिजनों को जनप्रतिनिधियों व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने ढांढस बंधाया। इसके बाद भी उनके आंसू थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे थे।

 
up news news in up hindi news up news in hindi news in hindi indian navy ins kesari martyred soldier
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लगी लोगों की भीड़
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लगी लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विशेष विमान से लाया गया शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर
विशेष विमान से लाया गया शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को सलामी देते सैनिक
शहीद को सलामी देते सैनिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को सलामी देते पुलिस ऑफीसर और जन प्रतिनिधि
शहीद को सलामी देते पुलिस ऑफीसर और जन प्रतिनिधि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
