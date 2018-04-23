शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   lady pregnant after nasbandi in unnao

जानिए, क्या कहा CMO ने, जब नसबंदी के बाद Pregnant हुई महिला ?

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 07:55 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
उन्नाव जिले में नसबंदी के बाद किसी महिला के गर्भवती होने का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले 2017 में 11 केस हो चुके हैं जिनमें 9 महिलाओं को क्षतिपूर्ति के तौर पर भुगतान किया जा चुका है। इसी साल जिले में तीन और केस आए। जानिए इस केस में सीएमओ ने क्या कहा...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pregnant pregnancy unnao news cmo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

balraj bhati
Delhi NCR

...तो इसलिए नाम में 'भाटी' लिखता था गैंगस्टर बलराज, यूपी से हरियाणा तक ऐसे फैलता गया खौफ

23 अप्रैल 2018

balraj bhati
Delhi NCR

एक बार जो कमिटमेंट कर ली तो मैं... पॉलिसी पर चलता था गैंगस्टर बलराज भाटी

23 अप्रैल 2018

balraj bhati
Delhi NCR

जानें क्या था गैंगस्टर भाटी का फरीदाबाद कनेक्शन, लंबी हुई जुर्म की लिस्ट तो डबल कर दी इनाम राशि

23 अप्रैल 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

प्रतापगढ़ में आज दलित दयाराम के घर डिनर करेंगे योगी और उनकी टीम, मेन्यू में चटनी से लेकर पूड़ी तक

23 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

इलाज कराने निकले थे पति-पत्नी, अचानक ऐसे आ गई मौत, शवों के रेस्क्यू की तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

23 अप्रैल 2018

jessica lal
Delhi NCR

मॉडल जेसिका लाल की हत्या के दोषी को बहन ने किया माफ, पढ़ें इन दिनों मनु शर्मा कैसे गुजार रहा दिन

23 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

sapna chaudhary
Delhi NCR

सपना चौधरी के लटकों-झटकों से मदहोश हो रहे थे फैन्स तभी लाइव परफॉर्मेंस छोड़ भागी डांसर क्योंकि...

23 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

दिखने में भोली-भाली, पर कारनामे खतरनाक...18 में मायके से 31 में ससुराल से भागी और अब...

23 अप्रैल 2018

munawwar rana
Lucknow

मशहूर शायर मुनव्वर राणा के साथ ट्रेन में हुआ ऐसा व्यवहार, रेल मंत्री को ट्वीट कर भड़के

23 अप्रैल 2018

गुरमीत राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल में कैद राम रहीम से मिलने के लिए परिवार ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, मच गया हड़कंप

23 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

FB पर प्यार और 3 बच्चों को छोड़ चली गई बॉर्डर पार, अब पाकिस्तान की 'नापाक' हरकत

23 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

शादी से इंकार करने पर दूल्हों को बनाया बंधक, इस बात पर शुरू हुआ था विवाद

23 अप्रैल 2018

कूड़े के ढेर में पड़े मिले आधार कार्ड
Kanpur

लापरवाही के ये खेल! इस फोटो को देख समझ जाएंगे कि आखिर क्यों आपका आधार कार्ड अभी घर नहीं पहुंचा?

23 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

भारतीय महिला ने पाक जाकर धर्म बदल की थी शादी, 5 खुलासों के बाद अब 3 नए सच

23 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया युवती का अश्लील वीडियो, मना करने पर दी ये धमकी

23 अप्रैल 2018

युवती ने लड़का बनकर की शादी
Agra

युवती ने रचाई थी एक 'मर्द' से शादी, 6 दिन बाद खुली पोल तो परिजनों के उड़े होश

23 अप्रैल 2018

plastic surgery
Delhi NCR

खूबसूरती की चाह में प्लास्टिक सर्जरी कराने वालों में भारत चौथे नंबर पर

23 अप्रैल 2018

bank holiday
Dehradun

Cash किल्लत के बीच इन तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, परेशानी से बचना है तो जल्दी निपटा लें सारे काम

23 अप्रैल 2018

हादसे के बाद बिलखते परिवारीजन और ग्रामीणों द्वारा पटरी डालकर बाधित किया गया रेलवे ट्रैक।
Lucknow

अनाउंसमेंट हुआ प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 4 का और ट्रेन आ गई तीन पर, फिर... उजड़ गई बूढ़े मां-पिता की दुनिया

23 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

जाड़ा तो चला गया लेकिन 'सरकार! के स्वेटर कई सवाल छोड़ गए'

23 अप्रैल 2018

railway will congratulate the families of new born baby
Lucknow

ट्रेन में बच्चे ने लिया जन्म तो रेलवे लेगा ये एक्शन, यहां पढ़ें पूरी डिटेल

23 अप्रैल 2018

marriage
Chandigarh

7 फेरे लेने से ठीक पहले घट गई अनहोनी और दूल्हा-दुल्हन पहुंच गए थाने...मामला दर्ज

23 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.