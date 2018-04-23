बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5addecc74f1c1b82028b5fec","slug":"lady-pregnant-after-nasbandi-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e CMO \u0928\u0947, \u091c\u092c\u00a0\u0928\u0938\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Pregnant \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानिए, क्या कहा CMO ने, जब नसबंदी के बाद Pregnant हुई महिला ?
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 07:55 PM IST
उन्नाव जिले में नसबंदी के बाद किसी महिला के गर्भवती होने का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले 2017 में 11 केस हो चुके हैं जिनमें 9 महिलाओं को क्षतिपूर्ति के तौर पर भुगतान किया जा चुका है। इसी साल जिले में तीन और केस आए। जानिए इस केस में सीएमओ ने क्या कहा...
