Kanpur Vikas Dubey Case News: supplementary chargesheet filed

बिकरू कांड: पूरक चार्जशीट दाखिल, सुबूत होने के बावजूद मनु पांडेय को नहीं बनाया आरोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 02:15 AM IST
मनु पांडेय और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
मनु पांडेय और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को पूरक चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। चार्जशीट में सिर्फ उमाशंकर का नाम है। कुछ समय पहले ही जेल भेजे गए आरोपी विपुल दुबे के खिलाफ अभी जांच जारी है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि चार्जशीट में मनु पांडेय का नाम नहीं है।
