आरजू हत्याकांड: दंपति के मोबाइल और लैपटॉप जांच के लिए जब्त, खुल सकता है हत्या का रहस्य

{"_id":"5fe9f13d8ebc3e3ba64211bb","slug":"kanpur-murder-news-couple-s-mobile-and-laptop-seized-for-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u091c\u0942 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरजू गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के साथ आरजू की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के साथ आरजू की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में इंजीनियर बहू की हत्या: मृतका आरजू
- फोटो : amar ujala
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
- फोटो : amar ujala
बिलखते आरजू के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला