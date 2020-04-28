शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Lockdown in kanpur: मछरिया के तीन हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा, लोग घरों में कैद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 05:28 PM IST
मछरिया के तीन हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा
मछरिया के तीन हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर। रमजान के दौरान मछरिया के तीनों हॉटस्पॉट में लोगों की चहलकदमी रोकने के लिए आरआरएफ (रेपिड रिस्पांस फोर्स) तैनाती की गई है। रविवार से यह फोर्स सहरी के वक्त सील इलाके में लगाई जा रही है, और दोपहर बाद हटा ली जा रही है। सहरी के वक्त इलाके में लोगों की आवाजाही बढ़ने से यह कदम उठाना पड़ा है। इससे लॉकडाउन का पालन भी होने लगा है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
