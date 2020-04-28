Lockdown in kanpur: मछरिया के तीन हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा, लोग घरों में कैद

{"_id":"5ea813d157ab3d263e20736e","slug":"kanpur-lockdown-news-in-hindi-rrf-posted-at-three-hotspots-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u092e\u091b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u0906\u0930\u090f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मछरिया के तीन हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर का हॉटस्पॉट इलाका मछरिया
