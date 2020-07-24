शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur kidnapping case: Sanjeet's mother said to the police, the son is gone, won't we see his face for the last time ...?

संजीत की मां पुलिस से बोली बेटा तो चला गया, अब उसका चेहरा भी आखिरी बार नहीं देखने दोगे क्या...?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 11:56 AM IST
kanpur kidnapping case
1 of 5
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बर्रा से अपहृत लैब टेक्नीशियन संजीत की हत्या और उसके शव को पांडु नदी में फेंके जाने की खबर सुनकर मां बहन और पिता बदहवास हो गए हैं। मां का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। पांडु नदी में पीएसी के गोताखोर उसके शव की तलाश कर रहे हैं। संजीत की मां ने पुलिस पर संगीन आरोप लगाते हुए कहा पुलिस की लापरवाही में बेटे की जान चली गई। पुलिस से बोलीं मेरा बेटा तो चला गया अब क्या आखिरी बार उसका चेहरा भी नहीं देखने दोगे। मेरे बेटे का शव नहीं मिला तो मैं आत्महत्या कर लूंगी। 

 
murder news kanpur murder news up news kanpur kidnapping case

