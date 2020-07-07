कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन है जय बाजपेयी, जिसे एसटीएफ पूछताछ के लिए ले गई लखनऊ, विकास दुबे से क्या है संबंध

{"_id":"5f0388058ebc3e4316321c16","slug":"kanpur-encounter-who-is-jai-bajpayee-what-is-the-relation-with-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala
असलहों का शौकीन है विकास का साथी जय
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर अनंत देव के साथ विकास का साथी जय
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) के साथ जय (पिंक सूट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास के साथ डांस करता जय
- फोटो : amar ujala