Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur encounter: Who is Jai Bajpayee, what is the relation with Vikas Dubey

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन है जय बाजपेयी, जिसे एसटीएफ पूछताछ के लिए ले गई लखनऊ, विकास दुबे से क्या है संबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 03:10 AM IST
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
दुर्दांत विकास दुबे ने आठ पुलिस कर्मियों को बर्बर तरीकों से मारा। सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा को सबसे खौफनाक मौत दी। जिसके बाद से पुलिस उसे ढूंढ रही है लेकिन विकास दुबे पुलिस के हाथ नहीं आ रहा है। एसटीएफ विकास के करीबियों को उठाकर पूछताछ कर रही है। एसटीएफ के हाथ एक शख्स लगा है जो विकास का बेहद करीबी है और विकास को चलने के लिए लग्जरी गाड़िया उपलब्ध करवाता था।

 
vikas dubey encounter विकास दुबे कानपुर kanpur encounter news vikas dubey

विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
असलहों का शौकीन है विकास का साथी जय
असलहों का शौकीन है विकास का साथी जय - फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर अनंत देव के साथ विकास का साथी जय
पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर अनंत देव के साथ विकास का साथी जय - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) के साथ जय (पिंक सूट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) के साथ जय (पिंक सूट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास के साथ डांस करता जय
विकास के साथ डांस करता जय - फोटो : amar ujala
